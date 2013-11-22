UPDATE 10-Oil slides again, set for biggest 3-day loss in a year
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the European Union on Friday of blackmail and pressure against Ukraine over its decision to suspend preparations for a trade pact that would have wrested the nation further from Moscow's orbit.
"We have heard threats from our European partners toward Ukraine, up to and including promoting the holding of mass protests," Putin told a news conference after talks with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. "This is pressure and this is blackmail." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to fraud, obstruction of justice and falsifying statements as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the U.S. Justice Department in January over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.
March 10 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for an eighth week in a row to the most since September 2015, extending a ten-month recovery as energy companies boost spending to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut production late last year. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to March 10, bringing the total count up to 617, versus 386 rigs a year ago, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. The in