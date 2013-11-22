(Adds quotes, background)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 22 Russian President
Vladimir Putin accused the European Union on Friday of blackmail
and pressure against Ukraine over its decision to suspend
preparations for a trade pact that would have wrested the nation
further from Moscow's orbit.
The former Soviet republic abruptly spurned an historic
alliance with its western neighbours on Thursday, suspending an
imminent trade pact with the EU and saying it would revive talks
on a deal instead with its old Soviet master.
The decision came under fire from European leaders, the
United States and Ukrainian opposition.
"We have heard threats from our European partners toward
Ukraine, up to and including promoting the holding of mass
protests," Putin told a news conference after talks with Turkish
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
"This is pressure and this is blackmail. Whether the Ukraine
and the Ukrainian leadership will give in to such blackmail will
be clear only in the next few days."
Ukraine's jailed opposition leader, former Prime Minister
Yulia Tymoshenko, on Friday called on people to take to the
streets and protest against the government's decision not to
sign the trade deal.
The EU has been trying to secure her release while at the
same time negotiating the signing of an association agreement.
Now that the plans to sign this agreement have ended
Tymoshenko's fate is uncertain and she may face a prolonged stay
in jail.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)