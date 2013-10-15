BRUSSELS Oct 15 The European Union's
enlargement chief said on Tuesday he expects Ukraine to allow
jailed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko to go to Germany
for medical treatment before a Nov. 28-29 meeting, removing an
obstacle to an EU-Ukraine trade pact.
"I think we are not far away from that," European
Commissioner Stefan Fuele told reporters when asked if
Tymoshenko was close to being allowed to go to Germany. "I
definitely expect that to have happened before the Vilnius
summit."
EU governments have linked the release of Tymoshenko, jailed
for seven years in 2011, to the signing of an EU-Ukraine
association and free trade agreement at the summit, scheduled
for Nov. 28-29 in Vilnius, Lithuania.