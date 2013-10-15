BRUSSELS Oct 15 The European Union's
enlargement chief said on Tuesday he expects Ukraine to allow
jailed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko to go to Germany
for medical treatment before a Nov. 28-29 meeting, removing an
obstacle to an EU-Ukraine trade pact.
"I think we are not far away from that," European
Commissioner Stefan Fuele told reporters when asked if
Tymoshenko was close to being allowed to go to Germany.
"I definitely expect that to have happened before the
Vilnius summit."
Tymoshenko, a bitter rival of Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich, was jailed for seven years in 2011 for abuse of
office after what the European Union and Western governments
said was a political trial.
EU governments have linked her release to the signing of an
EU-Ukraine association and free trade agreement at a summit,
scheduled for Nov. 28-29 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The agreement
could lead to a historic shift westwards for Ukraine, away from
Russia, its old Soviet master.
The EU has demanded a series of democratic reforms by Kiev
before the Vilnius summit, including ending politically
motivated justice. "Seeing the progress on all other benchmarks,
I think it would make only sense if the Ukrainians deliver on
this remaining benchmark," Fuele said.
Tymoshenko suffers from spinal problems and has received
treatment from specialists while under guard at a hospital in
Ukraine. Germany has offered to take her for medical treatment
and if she is released she is expected to travel there.
However, that still leaves open the question of whether she
will be pardoned by Yanukovich. While he may accede to her
leaving the country for treatment, there are doubts about
whether he would issue a pardon to such a hardened rival.