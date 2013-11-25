(Adds fresh clashes)
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV Nov 25 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich acted on Monday to defuse pro-Europe street protests,
saying a decision to suspend moves towards a trade pact with the
European Union had been difficult and vowing to bring "European
standards" to the country.
As some 4,000 demonstrators protested the government's move
last Thursday, Yanukovich said in a television address that the
decision had been forced by economic necessity.
"Today I would like to underline this: there is no
alternative to the creation of a society of European standards
in Ukraine and my policies on this path always have been, and
will continue to be, consistent," he said.
Within minutes of his address, fresh clashes broke out
involving riot police and protesters just off Kiev's European
Square, which is close to government headquarters and where
demonstrators have set up a small tent encampment.
Special forces used batons and tear gas against a small
group of protesters while other demonstrators listened to
speakers denouncing government policy and urging greater
integration with the European mainstream. The clashes ended
after several minutes and the special forces withdrew.
Yanukovich's government startled European leaders last
Thursday by announcing it was suspending preparations for
signing an agreement in Vilnius and it would revive talks with
Russia, which had objected to the deal.
The government's announcement triggered pro-Europe
demonstrations on the streets of the capital, Kiev, and isolated
clashes with police.
Even as Yanukovich made his TV address, jailed opposition
leader Yulia Tymoshenko, who was imprisoned in 2011 after a
trial Western governments called politically motivated,
declared an "unlimited hunger strike" to push him to sign.
"As a sign of unity with you, I declare an unlimited hunger
strike with the demand to Yanukovich to sign the association
agreement," the 52-year-old Tymoshenko said in a message to the
protesters read out in Kiev by her defence lawyer, Serhiy
Vlasenko.
Before the expected signing in Vilnius, EU envoys had
negotiated unsuccessfully for Tymoshenko's release, seeing her
as a victim of "selective justice" in the country.
(Additional reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing By Richard
Balmforth; Editing by Larry King)