MOSCOW, Sept 22 Ukraine plans to issue a $1 billion Eurobond guaranteed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a financial market source told Reuters on Thursday.

The planned Eurobond would mature on Sept 29, 2021, the source added. Citibank, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as bookrunners for the deal, the source said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)