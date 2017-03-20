LONDON, March 20 Ukraine's dollar-denominated
bonds fell across the curve on Monday with longer-dated
maturities trading at their lowest since early December after
the International Monetary Fund delayed a decision on disbursing
more aid.
The 2026 and 2027 issues
lost 0.535 cents to trade just above 90 cents in the dollar,
according to data from Tradeweb.
"The IMF delay is a technical issue, I recognise this is a
short term negative for Ukraine assets and we see the prices on
the screen reflecting that delay today," Sergei Voloboev, chief
economist at Norvik Banka told a conference in London.
The IMF and Kiev announced on Sunday that the fund had
postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to
assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on
separatist-held territory.
