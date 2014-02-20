UPDATE 1-Toshiba shares slide as crisis deepens, fate of Westinghouse unclear
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
KIEV Feb 20 France's foreign minister said on Thursday there was no final decision yet on the roadmap to end Ukraine's crisis but added that he and the foreign ministers of Germany and Poland were returning to talks with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.
"We shall go back to meet with the president right now," Laurent Fabius told reporters.
Diplomatic sources said earlier that the roadmap would include forming a temporary government in Ukraine.
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the White House said on Tuesday.
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday as the world's No. 2 economy deepens efforts to tackle pollution and curb excess supply.