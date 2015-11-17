(Adds comment from DTEK)
By Sandrine Bradley
LONDON Nov 16 Iron ore producer Ferrexpo is the
latest Ukrainian company struggling to restructure its debt
after months of talks, as the country remains mired in political
and military unrest following Russia's annexation of the Crimea
last year.
Ukrainian corporates, including steel producer Metinvest and
the country's largest power and coal producer, Donbass Fuel
Energy Co Holding (DTEK), have hired restructuring advisers but
have been unable to agree consensual terms as their balance
sheets remain under severe pressure while the war in Eastern
Ukraine continues.
Talks are making little headway due to objections from
shareholders and companies are dragging their feet signing off
necessary procedures needed to push agreements through, bankers
and advisers working on the deals said.
Ferrexpo recently appointed PTJ Partners to negotiate with
creditors, and PwC was mandated by two separate groups of
pre-export finance (PXF) lenders to come up with a restructuring
plan that can be agreed, the bankers said.
Ferrexpo had hoped to complete talks with lenders on a 12
month maturity extension by October.
The lender groups have been unable to agree a consensual
deal due to the differing maturities of their debt, one of the
bankers said.
Ferrexpo has two outstanding amortising pre-export financing
facilities - a US$420m 2011 facility (PXF1) that matures in July
2016 and a US$350m 2013 facility (PXF2) which matures in August
2018.
There are currently separate co-ordinating committees for
PXF1 and PXF2. PXF1 faces upcoming interest and amortisation
payments whereas PXF2 is not due to start payments until
November 2016, after a two year grace period.
Unless the two lender groups can agree a plan, an out of
court restructuring of Ferrexpo's debt cannot take place.
"PXF1 needs immediate attention but they don't want to defer
maturities unless PXF2 follows, and that loan doesn't even start
amortising until next year so they don't want to do that. A deal
needs to be agreed," the banker said.
PwC did not respond to requests to comment, PJT declined to
comment.
Ferrexpo has already reprofiled some of its bond debt. In
March it agreed to restructure its US$285.7m April 7 2016 bonds
in an exchange to new bonds due April 7 2019.
In September Ukraine's Bank Finance and Credit, which held
US$174m of Ferrexpo's US$280m cash pile was declared insolvent
by the National Bank of Ukraine. Ferrexpo's bonds have continued
to trade down since then and are now trading at around 65% of
face value.
Ferrexpo declined to comment.
METINVEST STRUGGLING
Agreeing a deal for Metinvest is also looking increasingly
difficult as shareholders are effectively blocking a deal agreed
between management and company, bankers said.
In September, creditors holding more than 50% of Metinvest's
bondholders formed an ad hoc committee, after agreeing with
investors to put temporary special repayment measures in place
on the bonds which would last until January 2016.
It was hoped that a full restructuring of around US$3bn of
debt, which includes around US$1bn of PXF loans, would take
place in the interim.
Rothschild is advising the company, PJT is advising the
bondholders and Alvarez and Marsal are advising the bank
lenders, several banking sources said.
Lenders to Metinvest include Deutsche Bank, ING, Natixis,
Portigon, UniCredit, Erste, BNP Paribas, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rabobank
and Credit Suisse, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The deal is 'progressing slowly and badly,' a second banker
said, citing shareholder objections as the main obstacle, which
does not bode well for the January deadline.
"A plan was agreed between the advisers and the management
but when it went upstairs it got rejected, the shareholders were
not happy," the first banker said.
"We are back to square one - a solution is not looking any
clearer," he said.
Metinvest did not respond to a request for comment.
DONBASS UNRAVELLING
Negotiations for Ukraine's largest power and coal producer,
Donbass Fuel Energy Co Holding (DTEK) are also unravelling
despite the company's unprecedented use of a scheme of
arrangement to push through a successful exchange offer on its
US$200m 2015 bonds in April.
DTEK has an outstanding US$375m syndicated loan comprising a
US$152.5m term loan that matures in August 2016 and a US$225m
term loan that matures in 2018, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
Mandated lead arrangers on that deal were Deutsche Bank,
Erste Bank, Gazprombank, Raiffeisen Bank International and
UniCredit.
It also has an outstanding 416m facility signed in October
2012 that includes a 135m term loan maturing in October and a
281m term loan due in October 2017.
Banks are trying to agree a plan in principle which will
extend maturities in return for repaying interest on the loans
and ten percent of the principal, bankers said previously.
However talks between the company and the lenders are not going
well, the second banker said.
KPMG has been engaged to advise DTEK's lenders, a third
banking source said. KPMG could not be contacted to comment.
Rothschild is in the final stages of being appointed by the
company, the first banker said. Rothschild declined to comment.
"We are finalising our arrangements on hiring a financial
adviser. the process will take some time in order to
develop the restructuring solution which would be beneficial for
all parties, while for DTEK it is of high importance to act in
the interest of its lenders," a DTEK press spokesperson said.
Bankers say the process is being stalled because DTEK is
being slow in engaging in the necessary processes needed to move
the restructuring forward.
"It is a major challenge even at the level of getting the
company to sign off the engagement letter for the adviser," said
the first banker. "The company is just not engaging in the
processes," he said.
