PARIS Jan 30 France and Poland urged Russia on Friday to stop all forms of support to separatists in Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire, warning that sanctions on Moscow would be maintained and could be extended as long as no political solution was found.

"We are very worried by what is happening in Eastern Ukraine," Hollande said after talks with Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz saying it was a urgent to reach a political solution because sanctions against Russia were taking a toll on the whole region. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Nick Vinocur)