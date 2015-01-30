PARIS Jan 30 France and Poland urged Russia on
Friday to stop all forms of support to separatists in Ukraine
and called for an immediate ceasefire, warning that sanctions on
Moscow would be maintained and could be extended as long as no
political solution was found.
"We are very worried by what is happening in Eastern
Ukraine," Hollande said after talks with Polish Prime Minister
Ewa Kopacz saying it was a urgent to reach a political solution
because sanctions against Russia were taking a toll on the whole
region.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Nick Vinocur)