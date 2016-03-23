KIEV, March 23 Natural gas consumption in
Ukraine is likely to fall to around 32 billion cubic meters
(bcm) this year from 33.7 bcm in 2015, mostly due to lower
household consumption, the head of Ukraine state energy firm
Naftogaz said on Wednesday.
Gas consumption in Ukraine dropped 21 percent last year due
to an economic slowdown and a suspension of gas supplies to
separatist-held territory in the eastern part of the country.
"We are revising our gas balance for this year because there
is a decrease in consumption of households," Naftogaz CEO Andriy
Kobolev told journalists.
Household consumption fell 22.6 percent in 2015.
Kobolev said high gas reserves would allow the company to
inject less gas into underground storage this year, and the
company planned to start this process in April.
Ukraine had around 9.1 bcm in gas reserves as of March 21,
up 17 percent from 7.8 bcm a year earlier. This reserve was
enough to safeguard winter supply and the stable transit of
Russian gas to Europe, it said.
The European Union receives about 40 percent of its Russian
gas imports via Ukraine.
Ukrainian energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said this
month the country was likely to pump 11 bcm of natural gas into
underground storage this year.
The country, which is still in a protracted gas pricing
dispute with Russia, has been seeking to cover its needs with
its own production and supplies from Europe.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)