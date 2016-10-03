KIEV Oct 3 Ukraine reduced natural gas
consumption by around 11 percent in the first nine months of
this year to 19 billion cubic meters (bcm), mostly due to a
smaller usage by industry, Ukrainian state-run gas transport
firm Ukrtransgaz said on Monday.
Ukraine, which had faced a significant decrease in
industrial production due to military conflict in its eastern
regions, reduced gas consumption by 20.6 percent to 33.7 bcm in
2015.
Ukrtransgaz said in a statement Ukraine had imported 6.3 bcm
of gas in January-September and produced 15.1 bcm of gas.
Ukraine, which used to meet its gas needs with imports of
Russian gas, has not bought gas directly from Russia since
November 2015, importing instead from Europe, mostly from
Slovakia.
Relations between Ukraine and Russia have suffered since
Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jon Boyle)