KIEV, Sept 6 Italian oil and gas group Eni
has expressed interest in exploring gas deposits on the
Black Sea shelf, Ukrainian Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky said
on Friday.
Stavytsky told the Ukrainian parliament that the Italian
group might explore shallow shelf areas, but gave no more
details. "We have a request from Italian companies and
especially from Eni," he said.
Earlier this year Stavytsky told Reuters Ukraine could in
future tap at least 5 billion cubic meters of gas from shallow
shelf areas in the Black Sea.
Talks are still going on with a consortium led by ExxonMobil
and Royal Dutch Shell on a deal to develop the
Skifska field in deeper areas of the Black Sea shelf.