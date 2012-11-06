KIEV Nov 6 Ukraine, which has for decades relied exclusively on natural gas supplies from Russia, has started importing small volumes of the fuel from Western Europe as part of its strategy to diversify energy sources, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Tuesday.

The former Soviet republic's government, which has tried in vain to negotiate a lower price for Russian gas for the last two years, signed a deal with Germany's RWE last May allowing for alternative shipments.

"Yes, we have started such supplies," Azarov told reporters without naming the seller of the gas. "They are not large-scale yet but they have started."

Azarov said the task at hand was testing the capacity of the pipelines which were originally built to ship gas to Western Europe rather than from it.

He did not say how much gas exactly Ukraine was importing. Officials had earlier said Ukraine could eventually buy up to 5 billion cubic metres of gas a year this way compared to 27 bcm it plans to buy from Russia this year.

Ukraine is paying more than $432 per 1,000 cubic metres for Russian gas in the current quarter, up from $264 at the start of 2011. Under its 2009 contract with Russia's Gazprom the price is linked to global prices for oil and oil products.

Russia, which uses Ukrainian pipelines to ship most of its gas bound for Western Europe, insists it will only cut the price if Gazprom is allowed to buy into Ukrainian pipeline network.

Kiev, which considers the pipelines its strategic asset, has instead decided to cut gas imports by switching to coal where possible, seeking alternative suppliers and, in the longer run, developing its shale gas deposits.

This month, the government plans to sign production sharing agreements for two shale gas fields with energy majors Shell and Chevron. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by James Jukwey)