MOSCOW Dec 15 Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Sunday he hopes for a cheaper price for deliveries of Russian gas to Ukraine to emerge from President Viktor Yanukovich's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.

"The price for Ukraine can be set at the level of average European prices," Azarov told TV broadcaster Inter in a late evening interview, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

This terminology normally means a price of around $370-380 per 1,000 cubic metres - less than the $400 which Kiev pays now.

