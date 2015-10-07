KIEV Oct 7 Ukraine might start buying natural gas from Russia before a final winter gas agreement is signed, news agency Interfax Ukraine quoted Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine halted gas imports from Russia this July due to a price dispute. In September, Kiev and Moscow reached a preliminary agreement on supplies for the winter, but the document has not yet been signed. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)