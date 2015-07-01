* More political-level talks seen in September
* EU Commission says will keep negotiating until gets deal
* Reverse gas flow from Europe could be enough
By Pavel Polityuk and Katya Golubkova
KIEV/MOSCOW, July 1 Ukraine said it halted
natural gas imports from Russia on Wednesday after EU-brokered
talks collapsed without a deal on how much Kiev should pay for
its supplies and an interim accord expired at midnight.
Russian gas flows to the European Union via Ukraine were
unaffected. The European Commission said both sides had promised
gas transit west would remain smooth, but it would not
relinquish its mediation efforts until there was agreement.
"From today, Ukraine is not getting gas from Russia. Transit
supplies are as normal," Maksim Belyavsky, a spokesman for
Ukraine's gas transit monopoly Ukrtransgaz, said.
At the same time, Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said
it would not buy gas from Russia until new terms had been
agreed, while Russia's Gazprom says it will not supply
Ukraine with gas until Kiev pays cash upfront.
Russia had proposed keeping prices unchanged from the second
quarter at $247 per 1,000 cubic metres with a discount of around
$40 per 1,000 cubic metres. Kiev wants better terms.
A particularly divisive issue is Gazprom's take-or-pay
clause that requires Ukraine to buy a certain amount of gas
regardless of its needs. Other sticking points are the length of
any agreement and the legal form it takes.
Ukraine is strategically important because it is the transit
route for roughly half the gas Russia pumps to the European
Union, which relies on Russia for around one third of its
energy.
Relations between Moscow and Kiev hit rock bottom after
Russia seized the Crimea region of Ukraine in March 2014 and cut
off gas supplies to Kiev in June last year because of the
pricing row.
The Ukraine conflict has also soured ties between Brussels
and Moscow, but European Commission Vice President Maros
Sefcovic said he still believed a solution was possible.
"In the end, we are not that far apart. What we need is the
clear political will that we want this to happen," Sefcovic said
on returning to Brussels on Wednesday after the talks held in
Vienna a day earlier.
"We will play the role of honest broker until the end."
Technical talks to seek a way forward will take place ahead
of another round of political talks between Sefcovic and the
energy ministers of Ukraine and Russia in September, the
commissioner said.
His goal is to get another lasting deal rather than just
extend the series of interim fixes.
The Commission's mediation last year produced a so-called
"winter package". The aim is again to secure a binding deal to
ensure gas flows over the peak-demand coldest months and until
an international arbitration court in Stockholm rules on the
pricing dispute.
The ruling is expected next year, but the Commission says
the timing is not yet clear.
In the shorter term, Ukraine has more options than during
the gas crises of previous years.
Reverse-flow technology means gas can be pumped back to
Ukraine from the European Union. In theory, there is sufficient
capacity to provide the extra 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas Ukraine needs by October to get its storage levels to the 19
bcm required for winter.
