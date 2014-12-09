LONDON Dec 9 Naftogaz will have to hold new talks with Russia's Gazprom over their gas supply deal at the start of next year, the chairman of Naftogaz's board said on Tuesday.

Andriy Kobolev said that with Gazprom sticking to its promise to supply gas and with Naftogaz also paying its bills, he hoped a new, cheaper deal could be reached.

"There will have to be new negotiations (with Gazprom) somewhere from January," Kobolev said at a Ukraine investment summit in London.

"And there is a good chance that Gazprom will be more willing to reach a commercially fair and transparent agreement on (the) gas price and volumes for Ukraine."

(Reporting by Marc Jones)