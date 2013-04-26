By Olzhas Auyezov
| KIEV, April 26
KIEV, April 26 Ukraine's government asked
parliament on Friday to lift a ban on the privatisation of gas
pipelines that pump Russian gas to Europe, which could allow
Kiev to sell or lease them to Moscow in return for cheaper gas
supplies.
Ukraine, which is both a consumer and a transit nation for
Russian gas, has long sought to negotiate a lower price for its
supplies, saying the current price of over $400 per thousand
cubic metres is exorbitant.
But Moscow says it will give Kiev a discount only if
Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom is allowed to
take over the pipelines.
Kiev has been resisting such a move for two decades since
gaining independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Previous disputes over gas between the two ex-Soviet neighbours
briefly disrupted Russian gas supplies to Europe.
The draft law submitted to parliament and published on
Friday would remove the ban on the sale of state energy firm
Naftogaz, which owns and operates the pipelines among
other assets.
Last month, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich had
offered Russia a compromise solution in which a joint venture
part-owned by Gazprom could rent the pipelines from the state.
The new draft law would make such a scheme possible. It
remains unclear, however, whether Russia would consider it
acceptable.
Yanukovich's Party of the Regions, together with its
traditional communist allies and pro-government independents,
has enough votes in parliament to pass the bill. A date for the
vote is yet to be set.
The proposed bill would also allow Ukraine to meet the
conditions set out by the European Union for financing upgrades
of its pipeline network.
The EU wants Kiev to break Naftogaz into several parts and
end the practice of subsidising energy sales to households
through the company, which results in heavy financial losses.
Having achieved no progress in gas price talks, Ukraine cut
Russian gas purchases by more than a quarter last year. Gazprom,
in turn, sent Naftogaz a $7 billion bill claiming it was obliged
to purchase certain volumes of gas or pay for them anyway.
Since late 2012, Ukraine has also been buying more and more
gas on the European spot market at a price slightly lower than
that of Russian imports.
But Gazprom has said the practice is illegal and has
threatened legal action.
(editing by Jane Baird)