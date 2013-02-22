* IMF has told Ukraine it should end subsidies for home gas
* Ex-Soviet republic negotiating $15 bln loan from IMF
* Yanukovich makes slew of promises to shore up public image
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Feb 22 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich pledged on Friday to keep down the price of gas in
the home, using a four-hour, televised question-and-answer
session to counter an image of being out of touch with his
people.
Yanukovich, expected to seek a second term in power in 2015,
made a series of promises - to fix bad roads, improve grim
conditions in industrialised eastern areas, build new sports
facilities and improve social benefits like medical insurance.
"For me, all citizen people are equal - those who voted for
me or those who did not vote for me," he said.
"I ask you to collect all your complaints and I promise that
I will look at them all personally and will give you an answer
personally with my own signature."
The 62-year-old leader, whose Party of the Regions lost
seats in an election in October while retaining its majority,
appears rarely in public and has not given a national press
conference for over a year.
Commentators say his aides fear this is damaging his image
and could rebound on his re-election prospects in 2015.
Since he took power three years ago, the former Soviet
republic's relations with Russia have worsened because of a
continued wrangle over the high price of Russian gas.
The jailing of ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, his
arch-rival, for abuse of office has kept political tension high
at home and alienated the U.S. and European Union governments.
The International Monetary Fund, Ukraine's biggest lender,
has warned Kiev that it faces a second year of near-zero growth
and says its economy is vulnerable to further shocks due to its
high current account deficit.
At Friday's "meet-the-people" show, at which groups were
herded into designated spots nationwide to ask questions,
Yanukovich sought to convey that he had brought stability after
the zig-zags of previous leaderships.
"This could be seen as the start of a campaign (for
re-election) though this is still far off," said Mykhailo
Pohrebinsky of the Kiev Centre of Political Research.
TRUST ISSUES
"Most of all, this is an attempt to correct the way people
are now looking at the presidency. There is a feeling in the
president's team that all is not right, that there are problems
of trust towards the presidency, that dialogue has to be
restarted," Pohrebinsky said.
The boldest of Yanukovich's promises was not to raise gas
prices, a pledge which may complicate another round of talks
next month with the IMF over a new $15 billion loan.
The IMF, which is in talks with Kiev over a new stand-by
loan, insists Ukraine raise heavily-subsidised gas prices to cut
its budget deficit and make state finances sustainable.
"You can be certain of this. We are not going to raise gas
prices for the population or for industry," Yanukovich said.
Ukraine relies on gas imported from Russia but the high
price paid - $430 per thousand cubic metres - hurts its economy.
"Yanukovich now seems to be closing the door on gas price
hikes, and an IMF agreement, and moving back towards trying to
cut a deal with Russia," Standard Bank analyst Timothy Ash said.
Yanukovich's government has tried unsuccessfully to persuade
Russia to lower the price of gas, fixed in a 10-year contract
brokered in 2009 by the Tymoshenko government. Yanukovich said:
"I think we can revive normal relations with Russia in the gas
sector and we are working on this. We are not losing hope."
Russia has long said it would cut the price only if Ukraine
either allows Moscow to take over its pipeline network, which
carries the bulk of Russian gas shipped to Europe, or joins the
Russia-led Customs Union trade bloc.
Kiev has rejected both options and Yanukovich on Friday
reiterated that gas pipelines were not for sale. However, in
what appeared to be an offer of compromise to Russia, he said
Ukraine could rent them out.
Yanukovich heads for Brussels on Monday for a summit with
the European Union, which has condemned Tymoshenko's jailing.