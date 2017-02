KIEV Aug 30 Ukraine, a top importer of Russian gas, should reduce imports by two-thirds in coming years, Ukraine's Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

"(We should) reduce imports of Russian gas by two-thirds in coming years," Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Azarov as saying in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

He gave no more details, but the Ukrainian government has started discussing measures to cut energy waste and reduce the country's heavy reliance on imports of increasingly-expensive Russian gas. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)