KIEV, Sept 2 The gas agreement between Ukraine and Russia should be reviewed after Kiev restructures its state oil and gas firm Naftogaz, Ukraine's Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was quoted as saying on Friday.

Azarov said this week the government planned to restructure Naftogaz and wanted to raise $5-$10 billion from an initial public offering of the state-run natural gas exploration company, now a part of Naftogaz.

"Naftogaz will no more exist as a legal entity (after the restructure). And owing to the above, all agreements which exist at the present time will be reviewed," Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Azarov as saying.

Naftogaz and Russian gas giant Gazprom signed a gas supply agreement in 2009 but Kiev has said the gas price is too high for Ukrainian goods to be competitive on world markets.

Kiev and Moscow, however, have failed to agree new conditions of the gas deal because Russia said this could only happen if Ukraine joined the customs union and allowed Gazprom to take over Ukrainian gas pipeline network which transships most of Russian gas bound for Western Europe. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)