KIEV, Sept 2 The gas agreement between Ukraine
and Russia should be reviewed after Kiev restructures its state
oil and gas firm Naftogaz, Ukraine's Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov was quoted as saying on Friday.
Azarov said this week the government planned to restructure
Naftogaz and wanted to raise $5-$10 billion from an initial
public offering of the state-run natural gas exploration
company, now a part of Naftogaz.
"Naftogaz will no more exist as a legal entity (after the
restructure). And owing to the above, all agreements which exist
at the present time will be reviewed," Interfax Ukraine news
agency quoted Azarov as saying.
Naftogaz and Russian gas giant Gazprom signed a
gas supply agreement in 2009 but Kiev has said the gas price is
too high for Ukrainian goods to be competitive on world markets.
Kiev and Moscow, however, have failed to agree new
conditions of the gas deal because Russia said this could only
happen if Ukraine joined the customs union and allowed Gazprom
to take over Ukrainian gas pipeline network which transships
most of Russian gas bound for Western Europe.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)