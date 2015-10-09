KIEV Oct 9 Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz has transferred a prepayment to Russia for gas supplies and plans to buy 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in October, a spokeswoman for the company said on Friday.

"We have sent the prepayment ... We want to buy 2 billion cubic metres in October," a Naftogaz spokeswoman said by telephone, declining to say how much Ukraine had paid.

Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said earlier on Friday that it had reached an agreement with Kiev on the prepayment of gas purchases and will resume supplies to Ukraine on Oct. 12, once the payments are made. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton)