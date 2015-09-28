KIEV, Sept 28 Ukrainian energy minister
Volodymyr Demchyshyn indicated on Monday that the price Ukraine
was willing to pay Russia for gas supplies in the fourth quarter
was less than $228 per thousand cubic metres (tcm).
When asked at a briefing if Ukraine would pay $230 or $228
per tcm for supplies from Russia, Demchyshyn pointed downwards,
indicating the price would be lower.
Gas talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European
Commission have led to a tentative agreement on supplies for the
winter, but the deal has not yet been signed.
