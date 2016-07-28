KIEV, July 28 Ukraine, a major route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, expects the transit to increase by around 7 percent to up to 72 billion cubic meters in 2016, its gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Thursday.

Around 40 percent of Russia's gas exports to the European Union traverse Ukraine but Russian gas giant Gazprom has said it seeks to bypass Ukraine by building new pipelines and this could hit Ukrainian transit business.

Russian gas transit through Ukraine fell to 64 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2014 from 116 bcm in 2010 and slightly rose to 67.5 bcm in 2015.

Ukrtransgaz CEO Ihor Prokopiv gave no reason for a higher gas transit this year but told a news conference the outlook is for less.

"We stand on that a part of the (pumping) facilities will be decommissioned," Prokopiv said.

Ukraine operates several transit pipelines and energy official have said the country could be forced to stop using some of them if Russian transit flows decline.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this month Ukraine was unreliable as a transit route for exporting Russian gas to Europe. Gazprom's head Alexei Miller has said Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine would fall steeply after 2020.

He said transit would fall to 10-15 billion cubic metres a year, which would be only a tenth of the existing capacity and less than a quarter of transit volumes in recent years.

Gas will be instead delivered via the second leg of the Nord Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany, which Gazprom wants to build together with Royal Dutch Shell among others, despite opposition of some European Union countries.

With relations between the two nations at a low because of Russia's annexation of Crimea, Ukraine has not bought gas directly from Russia since November 2015, importing instead from Europe.

Prokopiv said Kiev planned to intensify pumping gas into its underground storage in August and September, collecting at least 14 bcm of gas as of mid-October.

He said around 1.0 bcm of gas would be stored in July, 1.4 bcm in August and 1.9 bcm in September. Ukraine has about 10.4 bcm of gas in stocks as of July 26.

Kiev traditionally accumulates 17-19 bcm of gas in storage to cover domestic consumption and guarantee stable gas transit to Europe once the weather turns cold. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by William Hardy)