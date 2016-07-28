KIEV, July 28 Ukraine, a major route for Russian
gas supplies to Europe, expects the transit to increase by
around 7 percent to up to 72 billion cubic meters in 2016, its
gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Thursday.
Around 40 percent of Russia's gas exports to the European
Union traverse Ukraine but Russian gas giant Gazprom
has said it seeks to bypass Ukraine by building new pipelines
and this could hit Ukrainian transit business.
Russian gas transit through Ukraine fell to 64 billion cubic
meters (bcm) in 2014 from 116 bcm in 2010 and slightly rose to
67.5 bcm in 2015.
Ukrtransgaz CEO Ihor Prokopiv gave no reason for a higher
gas transit this year but told a news conference the outlook is
for less.
"We stand on that a part of the (pumping) facilities will be
decommissioned," Prokopiv said.
Ukraine operates several transit pipelines and energy
official have said the country could be forced to stop using
some of them if Russian transit flows decline.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this month
Ukraine was unreliable as a transit route for exporting Russian
gas to Europe. Gazprom's head Alexei Miller has said Russian gas
transit to Europe via Ukraine would fall steeply after 2020.
He said transit would fall to 10-15 billion cubic metres a
year, which would be only a tenth of the existing capacity and
less than a quarter of transit volumes in recent years.
Gas will be instead delivered via the second leg of the Nord
Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany, which Gazprom
wants to build together with Royal Dutch Shell among
others, despite opposition of some European Union countries.
With relations between the two nations at a low because of
Russia's annexation of Crimea, Ukraine has not bought gas
directly from Russia since November 2015, importing instead from
Europe.
Prokopiv said Kiev planned to intensify pumping gas into its
underground storage in August and September, collecting at least
14 bcm of gas as of mid-October.
He said around 1.0 bcm of gas would be stored in July, 1.4
bcm in August and 1.9 bcm in September. Ukraine has about 10.4
bcm of gas in stocks as of July 26.
Kiev traditionally accumulates 17-19 bcm of gas in storage
to cover domestic consumption and guarantee stable gas transit
to Europe once the weather turns cold.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by William Hardy)