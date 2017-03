MOSCOW Feb 25 Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, has slashed gas imports from Russia's Gazprom as of Feb. 24 to 28 million cubic metres per day from 147 million, two Russian industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

They said Naftogaz gradually cut imports from 147 million cubic metres as of Feb. 1.

A Gazprom official declined to comment on Naftogaz import volumes but said Russian gas transit to Europe was unaffected.