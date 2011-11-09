KIEV Nov 9 Ukraine has borrowed more than half a billion dollars from the banking arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom to pay for Russian gas imports, Interfax cited a Ukrainian minister as saying.

"Yes, we have borrowed $550 million from Gazprombank," Deputy Energy Minister Vitaly Makukha told the news agency on Wednesday.

The news, which confirmed media reports, highlights the vulnerable position of Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz, which paid $1 billion for Russian gas in October, and the public sector as a whole.

Naftogaz is forced to sell gas to households and heating companies at a price much lower than its cost, getting capital injections from the government to compensate for the losses.

The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly urged Ukraine to drop the subsidies in order to reduce its budget deficit, and halted lending to the country over the issue this year.

But the government has so far refused to do so, fearing that the move will hurt the ratings of President Viktor Yanukovich's Party of Regions ahead of parliamentary elections in October 2012.

Kiev hopes to negotiate a lower gas price with Russia instead but prolonged talks have so far not produced tangible results, although officials say they hope to conclude negotiations this month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by John Stonestreet)