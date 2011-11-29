* "More cautious scenario" required - PM Azarov
* Ukraine's major exports hurt by global slowdown
(Adds background)
KIEV Nov 29 Ukraine, conceding that the
global economic slowdown will have a major impact on its vital
export industries, on Tuesday cut its forecast for economic
growth next year to about 4 percent from an earlier estimated
5.5 per cent.
"Events of recent months are forcing us to switch to a more
cautious scenario," Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told a business
gathering.
"We had expected GDP growth at about 5.5 percent next year
... (but) we are looking more at about 4.0 percent," he added.
Azarov's more modest assessment brings the Ukrainian
government into line with that of the International Monetary
Fund which viewed Ukraine's official outlook as unrealistic.
The ex-Soviet republic is hoping to secure a resumption of
credit from the IMF under a $15 billion aid programme which was
suspended at the beginning of this year after Kiev delayed
structural reforms.
Ukraine's economy is dominated by steel exports, making it
volatile to global demand fluctuations, and the European Union,
which might be headed towards a recession, is one of its main
export markets.
Analysts polled by Reuters this month said growth would slow
to 4.1 percent next year from 4.6 percent seen in 2011, contrary
to the government's earlier expectations of accelerated
expansion.
Azarov's government is hoping for GDP growth of 4.7 percent
in 2011 compared to 4.2 percent in 2010 which followed a
disastrous fall of 15 percent in 2009.
But the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has
put this year's growth at 4.5 percent and at 3.5 percent in
2012.
(Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Richard Balmforth)