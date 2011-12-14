Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
MOSCOW Dec 14 Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 5.3 percent in the period from January to end November, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday.
Ukraine's economy is expected to expand 4.8 percent for 2011 as a whole. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.