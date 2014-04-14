Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BERLIN, April 14 Russia may be playing a behind-the-scenes role in escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.
"We have numerous sources that suggest Russia may be playing a role in the clashes," the spokeswoman told a government news conference.
Separately, a government spokeswoman said European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday would discuss whether tensions in eastern Ukraine justified the implementation of tougher "third phase" economic sanctions against Russia.
"Whether the current situation in Ukraine is reason to move to the third phase of scanctions will be discussed by EU foreign ministers this afternoon," the second spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Erik Kirschbaum; Writing by Noah Barkin)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Police detained an executive of BRF SA on Saturday, as the meat company and rival JBS SA took out full-page advertisements to burnish their image after raids to investigate alleged bribes paid to conceal unsanitary conditions in Brazil's meatpacking facilities.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.