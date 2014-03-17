BERLIN, March 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
believes Russia has isolated itself on the world stage by
carrying out a referendum in the Ukrainian region of Crimea
despite international rejection of the vote as illegal.
"Russia is isolated to a large degree in its recognition of
this so-called referendum," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert
said, pointing to Saturday's vote at the U.N. Security Council
where 13 countries rejected the referendum as invalid, China
abstained and Russia stood alone, using its power of veto.
Seibert said Germany urged Russia to refrain from any
military activity on Ukrainian territory which was not agreed
upon with the transition government in Kiev - though Moscow
rejects the current Ukrainian government as illegal.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Writing by Stephen Brown)