BERLIN May 16 The German government on Friday
welcomed apparent progress in 'round table' talks in Ukraine but
said international monitors had evidence of grave human rights
abuses by pro-Russian groups in annexed Crimea and in the east
of the country.
Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said the German
chancellor was glad that talks would continue this weekend in
the east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. But he said Berlin was very
concerned by an OSCE report on the human rights situation.
"There are cases of intimidation and, even worse, of abuse,
torture, disappearances and murder, especially in the east and
south of Ukraine. The Russian accusation that the rights of the
Russian minority are being violated are not supported by this
OSCE human rights report," Seibert told a news conference.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by John Stonestreet)