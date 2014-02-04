BERLIN Feb 4 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said sanctions should be used as a
threat against Ukraine's government unless it finds a political
solution to its long-running, at times violent, dispute with the
opposition.
The comments from the Social Democrat minister strike a
different tone from the line taken so far by conservative
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said last week there was no
question of sanctions at the moment.
"I think we must now show sanctions as a threat," Steinmeier
told Germany's ARD television in an interview late on Monday,
adding that Germany had to be ready to opt for these measures if
the situation did not improve.
Ukraine has been hit by more than two months of unrest
following a decision by President Viktor Yanukovich not to
pursue trade and other deals with the European Union. Ukraine is
now in a tug-of war between Russia and the West.
The United States and EU are in preliminary discussions
about possible financial assistance for Ukraine once a new
government is formed, a U.S. State Debarment spokeswoman said on
Monday.