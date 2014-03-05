BERLIN, March 5 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Germany is ready to help
Ukraine in its difficult phase and added that this would include
financial assistance.
The German government wants to do everything to solve this
crisis without further escalation, Schaeuble said, adding: "We
are ready and engaged to do everything to help Ukraine on its
path in this difficult phase, including financially."
Schaeuble said Berlin knew any solution had to involve
Russia. He was speaking at a news conference with Austrian
Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger, who advised against
focusing just on sanctions against Russia.
"We should not focus on sanctions but the de-escalation has
to succeed, working together on a solution," the visiting
Austrian minister said. "All this rattling on about sanctions
isn't particularly helpful."