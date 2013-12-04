KIEV Dec 4 Ukrainian ministers reached the main
government headquarters in Kiev on Wednesday despite attempts by
protesters to block their way and were preparing to hold a
regular cabinet meeting, the government press service said.
Thousands of protesters, demonstrating against the
government's policy U-turn away from Europe, earlier this week
stopped employees reaching their offices at the main government
buildings.
But on Wednesday police sealed off streets to the protesters
using requisitioned buses and allowed ministers to get through
to the cabinet meeting.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones)