KIEV, Sept 25 Leading grain exporter Ukraine is
in talks with the CME Group to launch futures contracts
for its maize, barley and sunseed crops, its agriculture
ministry said on Tuesday.
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, launched Black Sea
wheat futures earlier this year, and managers for the
exchange operator met Ukrainian farm minister Mykola
Prysyazhnyuk this week to discuss other commodities, according
to the ministry.
"We have discussed the conditions for launching futures for
our sunseed, sunoil, barley and maize," Prysyazhnyuk said,
according to the ministry.
Ukraine has seen a rapid expansion in maize production in
recent years and was the world's third largest exporter of the
commodity in 2011/12, according to International Grains Council
figures.
The Black Sea producer was also the world's largest barley
exporter as recently as 2009/10 but the crop has lost ground to
maize in the last couple of years.
Prysyazhnyuk asked CME to set up a trading floor in Ukraine
that would provide benchmark prices for the local market.
CME does not "have any news to share at this time" about
launching new products in Ukraine, a spokesman in Chicago told
Reuters.
CME has a "close working relationship" with Ukraine's
agriculture ministry, he said. "We will continue to work with
our partners there to look for opportunities to further develop
the financial and derivatives market in Ukraine for grain and
non-agricultural products."
CME's first venture in Black Sea grain has struggled to
establish itself, with the wheat contract barely traded.
Some market watchers have attributed the slow start partly to
the region's history of government intervention in grain
markets.
Russia banned grain exports for almost a year in 2010
following a drought, while Ukraine's government and traders
earlier this month agreed that the former Soviet republic could
export no more than 4.0 million tonnes of wheat this season
without restrictions.
CME runs some of the world's most widely traded grain
futures markets, including a U.S. wheat contract.