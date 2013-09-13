KIEV, Sept 13 Ukraine's exports of grain rose by 11 percent season-on-season to 4.6 million tonnes as of Sept.13, due to higher shipments of wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Ports data showed the export volume included 2.6 million tonnes of wheat, 1.5 million tonnes of barley and 566,000 tonnes of maize, the ministry said in a statement. The ex-Soviet republic had exported 965,000 tonnes of grain so far this month, it said. Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters this week that exports were likely to rise to between 2.5 and 2.6 million tonnes this month versus 2.46 million in August. Ukraine has said it expects favourable weather to help farmers to harvest a record grain crop of 58 million tonnes. Exports could jump to between 26 and 30 million tonnes in 2013/14 from about 23 million a season earlier. UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS (as of Sept 13) commodity exports exports Jul.1-Sept.13 Jul.1-Sept.13 2013/14 2012/13 (tonnes) (tonnes) Wheat 2,556,100 1,932,500 Barley 1,468,800 959,100 Maize 566,200 1,218,700 Total grain 4,611,000 4,166,000 (Source: Agriculture ministry) (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Holmes)