KIEV, Sept 27 Ukraine's exports of grain rose by more than 10 percent season-on-season to 5.7 million tonnes as of Sept. 27 on higher shipments of wheat and barley, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Ports data showed the exports included 3.5 million tonnes of wheat, 1.6 million tonnes of barley and 649,000 tonnes of maize, the ministry said in a statement. The former Soviet republic had exported 2.06 million tonnes of grain this month, it said. Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters this month that exports were likely to rise to between 2.5 and 2.6 million tonnes this month versus 2.46 million in August. Exports could jump to between 26 and 30 million tonnes in 2013/14 from about 23 million in the season before, the ministry has said. UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS (as of Sept. 27) commodity exports Jul.1-Sept.27 exports Jul.1-Sept.27 2013/14 (tonnes) 2012/13 (tonnes) Wheat 3,452,600 2,475,600 Barley 1,585,700 1,252,100 Maize 649,300 1,375,900 Total grain 5,709,700 5,176,400 (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Pravin Char)