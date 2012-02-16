KIEV Feb 16 Traders plan to ship 63,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn to Iran in coming weeks, Kiev-based ProAgro agriculture consultancy said on Thursday, citing data from Ukrainian sea ports.

It also said traders had exported 16,500 tonnes of corn and 10,500 tonnes of sunflower oil to Iran so far in February. It was not clear how Iran had paid for the Ukrainian corn and sunoil.

ProAgro said the cargo with corn had left Ukraine on February 3 for Bandar Imam Khomeini (BIK) port, while a vessel with 10,500 tonnes of sunoil left Ukraine on February 10. Ukrainian sunoil is due to be unloaded in the Iranian port of Bandar-e-Abbas. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Keiron Henderson)