KIEV Oct 13 The Ukrainian hryvnia
briefly touched its weakest point against the dollar since
February 2009 on Thursday under pressure from the retail market,
risk aversion and carry trading, prompting a state-run bank to
intervene, dealers said.
The hryvnia, loosely pegged to the dollar at around 8.0 per
dollar, slid to 8.022 per dollar on Thursday before bouncing to
7.992, according to Reuters data.
"These are mostly cash purchases (by individuals)," said a
dealer at a Western bank in Kiev.
"Our customers are in a slight panic as well. Foreigners are
also selling government bonds and buying foreign currency. Some
investors are borrowing hryvnias and buying dollars."
A trader from another Western bank said demand for foreign
currency remained stable even despite low hryvnia liquidity.
According to traders, one of the state-owned banks started
selling dollars on Thursday, most likely on orders from the
central bank, and thus helped the hryvnia rebound after most of
the trading was completed.
Analysts say maintaining the dollar peg is becoming more and
more costly for the central bank as the hryvnia comes under
increasing pressure and the currencies of Ukraine's main trading
partners, Russia and the EU, fall against the dollar.
"The main argument for keeping the peg is political, as
devaluation would further decrease the (already low) popularity
of President Viktor Yanukovych," Raiffeisen Bank Aval said in a
note on Thursday.
Six-month non-deliverable forwards put the exchange rate at
9.8/10.3 hryvnias per dollar.
"The currency peg might break and the hryvnia could
depreciate (and possibly overshoot) if global risk sentiment
deteriorates further, steel prices slump and the IMF does not
come on board again," the Raiffeisen subsidiary said.
"This scenario does not look imminent at the moment, but the
authorities should act quickly to preserve domestic economic
stability."
An IMF mission is due to visit Ukraine from October 24 for
talks on renewing a frozen $15 billion facility. However, the
government has not yet met the IMF's key demand of raising
household gas prices, a politically risky move.
(Reporting By Olzhas Auyezov)