KIEV Oct 13 The Ukrainian hryvnia briefly touched its weakest point against the dollar since February 2009 on Thursday under pressure from the retail market, risk aversion and carry trading, prompting a state-run bank to intervene, dealers said.

The hryvnia, loosely pegged to the dollar at around 8.0 per dollar, slid to 8.022 per dollar on Thursday before bouncing to 7.992, according to Reuters data.

"These are mostly cash purchases (by individuals)," said a dealer at a Western bank in Kiev.

"Our customers are in a slight panic as well. Foreigners are also selling government bonds and buying foreign currency. Some investors are borrowing hryvnias and buying dollars."

A trader from another Western bank said demand for foreign currency remained stable even despite low hryvnia liquidity.

According to traders, one of the state-owned banks started selling dollars on Thursday, most likely on orders from the central bank, and thus helped the hryvnia rebound after most of the trading was completed.

Analysts say maintaining the dollar peg is becoming more and more costly for the central bank as the hryvnia comes under increasing pressure and the currencies of Ukraine's main trading partners, Russia and the EU, fall against the dollar.

"The main argument for keeping the peg is political, as devaluation would further decrease the (already low) popularity of President Viktor Yanukovych," Raiffeisen Bank Aval said in a note on Thursday.

Six-month non-deliverable forwards put the exchange rate at 9.8/10.3 hryvnias per dollar.

"The currency peg might break and the hryvnia could depreciate (and possibly overshoot) if global risk sentiment deteriorates further, steel prices slump and the IMF does not come on board again," the Raiffeisen subsidiary said.

"This scenario does not look imminent at the moment, but the authorities should act quickly to preserve domestic economic stability."

An IMF mission is due to visit Ukraine from October 24 for talks on renewing a frozen $15 billion facility. However, the government has not yet met the IMF's key demand of raising household gas prices, a politically risky move. (Reporting By Olzhas Auyezov)