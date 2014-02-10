KIEV Feb 10 Ukraine's central bank on Monday
offered to buy dollars on the interbank market after imposing
new capital controls last Friday in a bid to bolster the
hryvnia.
In a statement, the central bank said it was offering to buy
dollars at $/8.4900 hryvnias compared to $/8.5400 on Feb. 7.
Ukraine is struggling to prop up its currency amid a
political crisis that has seen anti-government demonstrators
take to the streets to protest against moves that would bring
the former Soviet republic closer in to Moscow's economic orbit.
