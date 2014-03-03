BRIEF-Cintas Corp says G&K Services enters amended and restated note purchase agreement
* 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15,2023, 3.88% series B senior notes due April 15,2025 were deemed to be amended,restated
MOSCOW, March 3 Ukraine's hryvnia fell to a record low of 11.6510 to the U.S. dollar on Monday from 10.8510 at Friday's close, Reuters dealing platform showed.
Dealers said there was a lack of dollars and trading was affected by tension between Ukraine and Russia. Russian troops have taken control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea.
"Everyone is waiting for the Russian troops to go back to base," one dealer said.
* 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15,2023, 3.88% series B senior notes due April 15,2025 were deemed to be amended,restated
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.