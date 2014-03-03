MOSCOW, March 3 Ukraine's hryvnia fell to a record low of 11.6510 to the U.S. dollar on Monday from 10.8510 at Friday's close, Reuters dealing platform showed.

Dealers said there was a lack of dollars and trading was affected by tension between Ukraine and Russia. Russian troops have taken control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

"Everyone is waiting for the Russian troops to go back to base," one dealer said.