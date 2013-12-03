* Parliament rejects motion for confidence vote
* Protesters, police face off in Kiev
* President Yanukovich leaves on planned China trip
* Cost of insuring Ukrainian debt hits new highs
By Natalia Zinets and Matt Robinson
KIEV, Dec 3 Ukraine's embattled government held
onto power in parliament on Tuesday but President Viktor
Yanukovich left on a trip to China with much of the centre of
the capital in the hands of furious protesters who say they will
not leave until he quits.
Yanukovich's decision to spurn a trade and integration pact
with the European Union has split the country between those who
see its future with Europe and those who yearn for better ties
with its old Soviet masters in Moscow.
Opponents hope to mount a re-run of the 2004-5 "Orange
Revolution" that overthrew Ukraine's post-Soviet order and
doomed Yanukovich's first attempt to become president.
Confrontation on the streets adds to a risk of financial
turmoil. Ukraine faces gas bills and debt repayments next year
of more than $17 billion. The cost of insuring its debt against
default hit its highest since January 2010.
While helmeted riot police faced off in freezing conditions
against thousands of pro-EU protesters at parliament's doors,
lawmakers inside rejected an opposition demand for a vote of
no-confidence in the government of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.
But even that victory was limited: the vast majority of
pro-government deputies either cast votes abstaining or did not
vote at all, a sign of apparent discontent in their ranks. At
least two members of Yanukovich's Regions Party faction in
parliament have defected.
"I ask Yanukovich - resign!" Vitaly Klitschko, the World
Boxing Council heavyweight champion whose physically imposing
presence has helped him emerge as a leader of the opposition,
said in parliament.
The prime minister apologised for police violence against
protesters during demonstrations, but was forced to speak over a
barrage of catcalls from opposition lawmakers who shouted at him
for speaking in Russian, rather than Ukraine's state language.
Protesters see the government's Nov. 21 rejection of an EU
trade deal as a fundamental shift in the future outlook of their
country, away from the European mainstream and back into the
orbit of Moscow.
Some 350,000 people took to the streets and squares of Kiev
on Sunday in the biggest show of popular anger since the Orange
Revolution, when mass protests overturned the fraudulent
declaration of a Yanukovich victory in a presidential election.
The confrontation has laid bare a chasm in the world view
dividing Ukrainians. In the east, subject to the Russian empire
for centuries, many are native Russian speakers and see Moscow
as a source of stability. In the west, including areas that were
part of Austria until World War One, some see Russians as
imperialists who oppressed their country during Soviet years.
CRACKDOWN FEARS
Since his rejection in the Orange Revolution, Yanukovich
returned to win an election by promising to bring Ukraine closer
to Europe while managing relations with Russia, a major trading
partner. Opponents, and some former supporters, see latest his
lurch east as a betrayal.
Protesters speak of fears that Yanukovich might order a
military crackdown. Addressing the absent president in
parliament, Klitschko said: "Don't do anything stupid - don't
drive yourself and the country into a dead end."
In Brussels, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke
directly of the threat of unrest: "We urge the Ukrainian
government to listen to the voices of its people who want to
live in freedom and in opportunity and prosperity. We urge all
sides to conduct themselves peacefully. Violence has no place in
a modern European state."
The NATO alliance urged Ukraine to "uphold the freedom of
expression and assembly," and called for dialogue.
At Kiev's city hall, now an organisational hub for
protesters who have occupied the building since Sunday, people
dozed on the second floor while others passed through the
revolving doors for handouts of food and warm clothing.
In the vast central Independence Square activists gathered
signatures calling for Yanukovich's impeachment. Protesters
warmed themselves at barricades of plywood, park benches and the
remnants of an artificial Christmas tree. As in 2004, tented
camps and supplies of food and warm clothing make clear they are
hunkering down for a long campaign to bring down Yanukovich.
Protesters have shut the main government headquarters for
two days. Azarov said his cabinet would meet in the building on
Wednesday, potentially setting up a showdown.
"The Orange Revolution laid the foundation for this," said
self-employed businessman Yegor Kitov, 45. "But this movement is
stronger because, while then it was political parties that were
organising the people, now we are organising ourselves."
Azarov said he was ready to have a dialogue with protest
leaders and the opposition on condition they ended their
blockade of government buildings.
Protesters say they will not retreat until Yanukovich has
been brought down. On Wednesday they plan also to extend their
blockade to the presidential administration itself. As evening
fell, around 1,000 protesters marched to Yanukovich's
presidential administration, singing the national anthem.
BOXER'S PUNCH
The opposition movement so far lacks a unified leadership.
Pro-EU liberals share the stage with far-right nationalists,
without a galvanising leader in the mould of jailed former prime
minister and orange revolutionary Yulia Tymoshenko.
Tymoshenko, who lost a presidential election to Yanukovich
in 2010, has since been jailed over a gas deal with Russia from
a previous term as prime minister. The EU considers her a
political prisoner and has asked for her to travel to Germany
for medical treatment. She announced a hunger strike in prison
last week. Her family say they have been kept from visiting her.
In her absence the spotlight has fallen on Klitschko, 42,
who along with his younger brother Vladimir has monopolised
global boxing's four heavyweight crowns since 2011. He heads a
party in parliament called "Punch" and boasts a PhD in sport
science that earned him the nickname "Dr Ironfist".
"This is Ukraine - we care about looks, and here's this big
strong man like Klitschko," said Olga Khimena, 45, from Kiev.
"He wasn't the best speaker when he entered politics. But he's
learned. You can tell he's intelligent by nature."
Ukraine's currency, bonds and share prices have come under
severe pressure. The central bank has been forced to assure
people their savings are safe, while the finance minister said
Ukraine was repaying its debts and would continue to do so.
"Ukraine is a reliable borrower and is flawlessly
fulfilling, and will fulfil, all of its obligations on time,"
Yuri Kolobov said in a recorded message broadcast by state
television on Tuesday.
Standard and Poor's, which already cut Ukraine's credit
rating to B- in early November, warned that further political
deterioration could bring another downgrade.
Russia wants to draw Ukraine into a Moscow-led customs union
and prevent it moving closer to the EU.
Brussels says the trade deal that Yanukovich abandoned would
have brought a windfall of investment from European firms taking
advantage of Ukraine's competitively-priced workforce. But
Ukraine also has huge Soviet-era industries which rely on cheap
gas from Russia, making it vulnerable to Kremlin pressure.
China is a possible third source of funds. It has already
provided the former Soviet republic with loans worth $10
billion, perhaps explaining why Yanukovich risked the journey
there. He is scheduled to stay until Dec. 6 and sign economic
and trade agreements.
"Yanukovich is trying to show that the European Union and
Russia are not the only possible partners for Ukraine," said
Volodymyr Fesenko of Ukraine's Penta think-tank.