KIEV, Dec 4 Germany's foreign minister met
Ukrainian opposition leaders at their protest camp in Kiev on
Wednesday, in a snub to President Viktor Yanukovich, who
triggered mass street demonstrations by spurning a pact with the
EU and seeking closer ties with Moscow.
As pro-EU demonstrators packed the main square, the crisis
took a further toll on Ukraine's fragile economy, with the
central bank forced to support the currency and the cost of
insuring the country's debt against default rising further.
The United States backed Ukrainians' right to choose their
future, but Russia criticised what it called the demonstrators'
aggressive actions and said outsiders should not interfere.
Tension was high in the capital as protesters confronted
ranks of black-helmeted riot police in front of the main
presidential offices and Prime Minister Mykola Azarov accused
the opposition of trying to provoke violence.
Ukrainian officials went to Moscow in search of aid to avoid
a financial meltdown, while Yanukovich is in China, also seeking
economic assistance.
Ukraine faces huge problems in financing an unwieldy current
account deficit, with outside funding needs estimated at $17
billion next year to meet debt repayments and the cost of
imported natural gas.
Yanukovich's decision to abandon the deal with the EU at the
last moment surprised European leaders, angered his critics at
home and exposed Ukraine to pressure from financial markets.
Ukraine's central bank intervened again on the currency
market to support the value of the hryvnia, amid concerns that
its foreign reserves of $20 billion may not be sufficient to
hold the line.
The cost of insuring Ukrainian government debt for five
years rose to 1,097 basis points, near four-year highs. Levels
over 1,000 indicate financial distress.
Adding to economic woes, severely depleted central bank
reserves are putting Ukraine at risk of a balance-of-payments
crunch.
PROTEST CAMP
On the eve of a meeting of the OSCE human rights body in
Kiev, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle met two
Ukrainian opposition leaders - former economy minister Arseny
Yatsenyuk and Vitaly Klitschko, a heavyweight boxing world
champion turned politician - in a Kiev hotel.
The three then walked through the heart of the protest
encampment around Independence Square - scene of the 2004-5
"Orange Revolution" - where people huddled round blazing
braziers set up on the street.
In an appeal to Ukraine to reconsider its abrupt decision to
turn towards Moscow and reject the deal with the EU, Westerwelle
said: "We are not indifferent to the fate of Ukraine. We
advocate European values and say that the door to the EU remains
open. Ukraine should be on board with Europe."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in neighbouring Moldova
after skipping a visit to Ukraine, said Ukrainians should be
free to choose their future.
"This is about building the bridges of opportunity and
defining the future of your own hopes and aspirations," he said.
"To the people of Ukraine we say the same thing - you too
deserve the opportunity to choose your own future."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov used a news
conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels to criticise the
Western response to the protests in Ukraine.
"I do not quite understand the scope of the aggressive
actions on the part of the opposition," he said. "I hope that
Ukrainian politicians will be able to bring the situation into a
peaceful vein. We encourage everybody not to interfere."
TUG-OF-WAR
The crisis has again exposed a tug-of-war in Ukraine, which
has oscillated between the EU and its former masters in Moscow
since the Orange Revolution nine years ago overturned the
post-Soviet political order.
With foreign ministers from the OSCE arriving in Kiev for a
two-day meeting from Thursday, Azarov tried to project an image
of being in control in the absence of Yanukovich.
Urging all sides to show restraint, Azarov said: "Everybody
must realise that the country's constitution and laws are in
force, nobody is allowed to violate them ... All those who are
guilty of illegal acts will answer for them."
Despite the turmoil, Yanukovich has gone to China, where he
visited the Terracotta Warriors archaeological site and an
aircraft factory.
Beijing has already provided Ukraine $10 billion in loans,
but China's foreign ministry made a noncommittal response to a
query whether Beijing would provide any more aid.
In Moscow, the delegation led by a deputy prime minister,
Yuri Boiko, was seeking lower prices for Russian natural gas and
aid in closing gaping external deficits that could set off a
balance of payments crisis.
"You are having quite an active political season," Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev told Boiko. "Of course this is an
internal matter, but it is very important that there be
stability and order in the country."
Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened financial
sanctions against Kiev if it signed the agreement with the EU.
SUSPENDED SESSION
In Kiev, opposition deputies forced parliament to suspend
its session, blockading the speaker's rostrum to further their
demands for Yanukovich to dismiss Azarov and his team.
The challenge for the opposition is now how to sustain
momentum and keep people on the streets as winter sets in.
Azarov's government survived an attempt to topple it in
parliament on Tuesday in a rough encounter with opposition
parties at which he apologised for police heavy-handedness
against protesters.
Trying to defuse the protests, the government has defended
its foreign policy switch by saying that it marks only a "pause"
in moves to integrate further with Europe, rather than an
about-turn. To underscore this point, Azarov said a delegation
would also leave soon for Brussels.
Hundreds of flag-waving protesters rallied on Wednesday near
official buildings, but found many routes blocked.
"We don't like this government, young people in Ukraine want
to join Europe," said Christina Yavorskaya, a 21-year-old
student. "There is no future with Russia."
"There is a chance of getting these bandits out of office.
And as long as there is that chance, we'll be standing here,"
said Misha Skoropad, 38, from the western city of Lviv.
The opposition is a loose alliance of factions ranging from
pro-EU liberals to hardline nationalists, without a galvanising
figure like Yulia Tymoshenko, who co-led the Orange Revolution
but was jailed for abuse of power after Yanukovich became
president.
Some analysts see Klitschko, leader of the Udar (Punch)
party, emerging from the pack, though he is largely untested.
