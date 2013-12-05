* PM brands protesters "Nazis, extremists, criminals"
* Lavrov accuses some Europeans of hysteria
* Stand-off taking toll on fragile Ukrainian economy
* Yanukovich says signs China deals worth possible $8 bln
* U.S.: Ukrainians must choose their future
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Dec 5 Ukrainian police on Thursday gave
demonstrators five days to leave public buildings they have
occupied in protest against a government policy lurch back
towards Russia, as ministers at a European security conference
urged a peaceful end to the confrontation.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov defended his government's
handling of the crisis since Kiev walked away from a trade deal
with the European Union, and clashed with Germany's foreign
minister over charges that police had used excessive force
against the protesters.
"Nazis, extremists and criminals cannot be, in any way, our
partners in 'eurointegration'," the government website quoted
Azarov as telling Germany's Guido Westerwelle, referring to
protesters who have blockaded the main government offices and
occupied other public buildings.
Westerwelle, who is in Kiev for a foreign ministers' meeting
of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
(OSCE), expressed concern about police behaviour at the protests
last weekend.
"Recent events, in particular the violence against peaceful
demonstrators last Saturday in Kiev worry me greatly," said
Westerwelle, who visited the main protest centre on Kiev's
Independence Square on Wednesday.
"Ukraine has a responsibility to protect peaceful
demonstrators from any kind of intimidation and violence. The
way Ukraine responds to the pro-European rallies is a yardstick
for how seriously Ukraine takes the shared values of the OSCE,"
he added, echoing comments of other ministers at the meeting.
The crisis has again exposed a tug-of-war in Ukraine, which
has oscillated between the EU and its former masters in Moscow
since the Orange Revolution nine years ago overturned the
post-Soviet political order.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, however, accused
some of his European counterparts of over-reacting to President
Viktor Yanukovich's abrupt decision last month to pursue closer
trade relations with Moscow.
"This situation is linked with the hysteria that some
Europeans have raised over Ukraine which, using its sovereign
right, decided at the current moment not to sign any agreement
which Ukrainian experts and authorities considered
disadvantageous," Russia's Itar-Tass news agency quoted Lavrov
as saying on the sidelines of the OSCE meeting.
ECONOMIC TOLL
The stand-off between pro-EU protesters and the government,
is taking a toll on Ukraine's fragile economy. The central bank
has twice been forced to support the currency this week and the
cost of insuring the country's debt against default has risen
further.
But Yanukovich, who is visiting Beijing, suggested some
relief could be on the way, signing documents for deals with
China on agriculture, infrastructure improvement and energy.
"We have not yet calculated what the equivalent in money
will be," he was reported as saying by Interfax news agency.
"But earlier we reckoned that we are talking about approximately
$8 billion of investment into the economy."
China supported Yanukovich's right to decide the direction
of trade policy.
"Ukraine, domestically, is in flux," vice minister of
foreign affairs Cheng Guoping told reporters. "The Chinese
government respects Ukraine's internal choice ... the Ukrainian
government has the ability to, within the scope of the law,
safeguard Ukraine's stability in this situation," said Cheng.
Ukraine faces huge problems in financing its current account
deficit, with outside funding needs estimated at $17 billion
next year to meet debt repayments and the cost of imported
natural gas. Severely depleted central bank reserves are also
putting Ukraine at risk of a balance-of-payments crunch.
One analyst, Timothy Ash of Standard Bank, doubted such
long-term investment commitments would help an immediate cash
shortage. "Ukraine needs short term cash/financing, and likely
of the order of USD10-15bn at this stage in up-front cash to
make a difference," he said.
STRATEGIC "PAUSE"
The street protests were triggered by Yanukovich's
government abruptly announcing on Nov. 21 that it was suspending
preparations for signing an association and trade pact with the
EU after years of careful negotiations and reviving trade ties
instead with Russia.
The Kiev government says it has not walked away from a deal
with Europe, but is taking a strategic "pause" while it seeks to
negotiate a new "roadmap" with Russia to help it patch up its
economy.
Azarov's deputy, Serhiy Arbuzov, who is preparing to head
Ukraine's first high-level delegation to Brussels soon to repair
some of the political damage, suggested the government might be
ready to consider one of the opposition's demands - early
parliamentary elections.
But there has been no suggestion from Azarov that he is
ready to go along with this idea.
In his comments to Westerwelle, at a face-to-face meeting on
the sidelines of the OSCE meeting, he spoke only of not giving
in to "extremist" views from the streets.
On the eve of the OSCE meeting, Westerwelle visited
Independence Square - focal point of the protest - with two
Ukrainian opposition leaders, former economy minister Arseny
Yatsenyuk and Vitaly Klitschko, a heavyweight boxing world
champion.
About 3,000 demonstrators, evoking memories of the 2004-5
"Orange Revolution", have set up an encampment there, huddling
round blazing braziers, swapping anecdotes about the events of
the day and following news developments on a huge TV screen.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in neighbouring Moldova
after skipping a visit to Ukraine, said Ukrainians should be
free to choose their future.
"This is about building the bridges of opportunity and
defining the future of your own hopes and aspirations," he said.
"To the people of Ukraine we say the same thing - you too
deserve the opportunity to choose your own future."
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard in
Beijing; editing by David Stamp)