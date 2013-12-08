* Hundreds of thousands attend rally on Kiev's main square
* Opposition fears president may sign pact with Russia
* Lenin statue symbolic of Moscow's historic sway in Ukraine
* Protesters erect new barricades in Kiev
KIEV, Dec 8 Anti-government protesters toppled a
statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Ukraine's
capital and attacked it with hammers on Sunday in a symbolic
challenge to President Viktor Yanukovich and his plans for
closer ties with Russia.
The gesture rejecting Moscow's historic influence over
Ukraine came after opposition leaders told hundreds of thousands
of demonstrators on Kiev's Independence Square to keep up
pressure on Yanukovich to sack his government.
The protesters are furious that the government decided last
month to ditch a landmark pact with the European Union in favour
of closer economic cooperation with Moscow, Ukraine's Soviet-era
overlord.
Yanukovich's sudden tack towards Russia has provoked the
biggest street protests since the 2004-5 Orange Revolution, when
people power forced a re-run of a fraud-tainted election and
thwarted his first run for the presidency.
"Yanukovich, you are next!" read a poster stuck on the
plinth where the red granite statue of Lenin had stood. People
hacked off chunks of the prostrate - and now headless - leader
of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution to take home as souvenirs.
Cheered by the crowd, a woman planted an EU flag on the
pedestal where the 3-1/2 metre (11 feet, 6 inch)-high statue had
stood since 1946.
Opposition leaders denied any link to its removal, clearly
concerned that such an act could harm their cause. The spokesman
of Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov called the felling of
the statue "barbarism", Interfax news agency reported.
The authorities and protesters have confronted each other
for weeks, raising fears for political and economic stability in
the former Soviet republic of 46 million people.
The demonstrators have erected blockades to defend the
central Independence Square - now transformed into a tent
village, sustained by donations of food and clothing - from any
police attempt to retake it. They are occuping key public
buildings and on Sunday erected blockades and tents on roads in
the government district.
"This is a decisive moment when all Ukrainians have gathered
here because they don't want to live in a country where
corruption rules and where there is no justice," said Vitaly
Klitschko, a reigning world heavyweight boxing champion and
leader of the opposition Udar (Punch) party.
Ukraine's opposition accuses Yanukovich, who met Russian
President Vladimir Putin on Friday, of preparing to take the
country into a Moscow-led customs union, which they see as an
attempt to recreate the Soviet Union.
"RAZOR'S EDGE"
Yanukovich has said he decided to shelve the EU trade deal
because it would have been too costly for Ukraine's struggling
economy and the country needs more time to prepare. He says he
is preparing a "strategic partnership" with Russia, but has not
committed to joining the customs union.
"We are on a razor's edge between a final plunge into cruel
dictatorship and a return home to the European community,"
jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko said in a message to
Sunday's rally, read out by her daughter Yevgenia.
"Don't give in, not a step back, don't give up, the future
of Ukraine is in your hands," the message read.
Last weekend, riot police beat protesters and journalists,
drawing EU condemnation and swelling protesters' ranks.
Klitschko, increasingly seen as a national
leader-in-waiting, told Sunday's crowd that their protests must
remain peaceful, adding: "We do not want to be kept quiet by a
policeman's truncheon."
He demanded the release of political prisoners, punishment
of those responsible for last weekend's crackdown, the
resignation of Prime Minister Azarov's government and early
presidential and parliamentary elections.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged
Yanukovich by phone on Sunday to seek a dialogue with his
opponents and to respect civil freedoms, the EU executive said.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will visit Kiev this
week to help to find a way out of the crisis, it said.
Interfax news agency said Yanukovich also discussed the
situation with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Kiev and Moscow have both denied that Putin and Yanukovich
discussed the customs union when they met in the Russian Black
Sea resort of Sochi, but further talks are planned for Dec. 17.
Yanukovich and Putin, who regards Ukraine as strategically
vital to Moscow's interests, are widely believed to have struck
a bargain whereby Ukraine will get cheaper Russian gas and
possibly credits in exchange for backing away from the EU.
PROTEST NUCLEUS
A group of protesters, chanting "revolution", started
erecting tents and barricades near the government building after
Sunday's rally, apparently aiming to halt normal government
activity next week. Riot police stood guard nearby.
"We will stay till our demands are met and there is a change
of government," said a 22-year-old man draped in a Ukrainian
flag who gave his name as Sergei. "We don't want to be under
Russia's thumb."
Independence Square, nucleus of the protest movement, is
festooned with blue and yellow national flags and EU flags.
People huddle around braziers to keep warm.
In a gesture sure to annoy Yanukovich, protesters hoisted a
huge portrait of Tymoshenko onto a New Year tree, plastered with
anti-government placards, that towers over the square.
The protest camp has been swelled by huge numbers arriving
from Ukrainian-speaking western and central regions, where the
opposition enjoys strong support.
A Tymoshenko ally, former interior minister Yuri Lutsenko,
urged people in eastern Russian-speaking areas - the bedrock of
Yanukovich's power - to join them. "We are the same people as
you are, except they stole from you earlier," he said.
Sales worker Sviatislav Zaporozhit, 26, said the
demonstrators were united by the desire for a change of
government. "I don't want to go back to what my parents lived
under the Soviet Union," he said. "When I am old, I want to live
like people in Europe. I want to live in a normal country."
