* Riot police move into square in early morning
* Protesters hold back police reinforcements
* EU foreign policy chief denounces police move
* Klitschko calls for Yanukovich to go
By Richard Balmforth and Alissa de Carbonnel
KIEV, Dec 11 Ukrainian riot police early on
Wednesday poured into Kiev's Independence Square, confronting
opposition leaders and protesters demonstrating against a
government decision to rebuild trade ties with Russia rather
than move closer to the European Union.
Black-helmeted police entered the square in the heart of the
snowbound capital where the demonstrators have been camping out
for the past 10 days, tearing down barricades erected by the
protesters.
Clashes broke out as police tried to detain some of the
protesters. On one of the main streets leading into the square,
a large group of protesters in hard hats, appointed to protect
the demonstrators, held back a separate unit of riot police.
In emotional scenes, priests intoned prayers from a stage on
the square and urged police not to use violence. Ruslana, a
Ukrainian singer, called from a loud hailer: "Do not hurt us!"
Some protesters held mobile phones in the air like candles
and sang the national anthem, while church bells rang out from a
cathedral about 2 km (about 1 mile) away as in times of danger
centuries ago.
The police move came after President Viktor Yanukovich on
Tuesday defended his decision to walk away from signing a major
trade pact with the EU on Nov. 21 and instead revive economic
links with Russia, Ukraine's former Soviet master.
Despite their large numbers, police did not initially use
force but simply herded back protesters against a stage that
opposition leaders have used in recent weeks as a platform from
which to call for the government's dismissal.
They made no attempt to take down the encampment of tents on
the square.
But clashes between the protesters' security guards and
police nonetheless broke out as police tried to make arrests.
Interfax news agency said some people had been hurt but it could
not give an exact tally.
The police action drew an immediate response from the United
States, which on Tuesday sent U.S. assistant secretary of state
Victoria Nuland to Kiev, as well as the European Union.
"The United States expresses its disgust with the decision
of Ukrainian authorities to meet the peaceful protest in Kyiv's
Maidan Square with riot police, bulldozers, and batons, rather
than with respect for democratic rights and human dignity," U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.
"This response is neither acceptable nor does it befit a
democracy," he said in a statement in which he urged the
authorities to show restraint.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who is also in
Kiev and was expecting to meet Yanukovich on Wednesday, said in
a statement: "I observe with sadness that police use force to
remove peaceful people from the centre of Kyiv. The authorities
did not need to act under cover of night to engage with society
by using police."
OPPOSITION CALL
People rushed to the square in response to opposition
leaders' call on them to come and show solidarity with the
protesters.
Vitaly Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxer who is now an
opposition politician, arriving at the scene, said the police
action was an indictment of Yanukovich.
"After tonight I am sure that we must call not only for the
dismissal of the government but also the president," he said.
Another opposition leader, former economy minister Arseny
Yatsenyuk said: "He (Yanukovich) is spitting in the faces of the
United States, 28 countries of Europe, 46 million Ukrainians. We
will not forgive him this. Tomorrow there will be a million
people here and his regime will fall,"
About 2,000 pro-EU protesters have been huddled by braziers
in their encampment on Independence Square since Dec. 1 when a
police crackdown on a small group of protesters brought tens of
thousands out on to the streets.
In the past few days though, police have been gradually
removing barricades around the city and pushing back protesters
towards the square.
Speaking on television on Tuesday, Yanukovich showed no
indication of giving in to protesters' demands for the dismissal
of his government and he defended his policy shift back to
Russia, saying that Ukraine had no choice but to restore close
trade relations with Moscow.
But a meeting he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin
last Friday has raised opposition suspicions that he has agreed
to bring Ukraine into a Moscow-led customs union of ex-Soviet
states. Moscow and Kiev deny this matter was discussed.
With the crisis weighing on an economy already on the brink
of bankruptcy, the cost of insuring Ukrainian debt rose to the
highest in four years on Tuesday, and bond prices fell sharply.
Nuland, who travelled to Kiev from Moscow, met leaders of
the three main opposition parties on Tuesday and may have been
expecting to see Yanukovich on Wednesday.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told Yanukovich in a telephone
conversation on Monday that there was a "need to immediately
de-escalate the situation and begin a dialogue with opposition
leaders on developing a consensus way forward for Ukraine."
Liberals and nationalists alike have taken to the streets
for demonstrations, and thousands have maintained an
around-the-clock protest camp in the city centre, blocking
roads, besieging government buildings and occupying the
capital's city hall.
The tented vigil in freezing temperatures copies a tactic
from the "Orange Revolution" in 2004 which successfully
overturned a fraudulent election victory by Yanukovich.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Paul Simao)