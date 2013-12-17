KIEV Dec 17 Here is a timeline of Ukraine's
political crisis which has brought tens of thousands of people
onto the streets of Kiev over President Viktor Yanukovich's
policy U-turn away from the European Union towards Russia.
* Nov 21: Kiev suddenly announces suspension of trade and
association talks with the EU after years of careful
negotiations and opts for reviving economic ties with Soviet-era
overlord, Moscow.
Several hundred Ukrainians gather on the capital's central
Independence Square to protest.
* Nov 22: Jailed opposition leader and a sworn Yanukovich
foe, Yulia Tymoshenko, urges Ukrainians to take to the streets
over the switch away from the EU.
In Moscow President Vladimir Putin accuses Brussels of
blackmailing Ukraine.
* Nov 24: Some 100,000 people rally in Kiev against spurning
the EU, the biggest protest in Ukraine in almost a decade.
* Nov 25: Ukrainian police resort to force for the first
time since the protests erupted, fire tear gas at demonstrators.
Brussels says the deal with Ukraine remains on the table,
voices "strong disapproval" over what it says is Moscow's
unacceptable pressure on Kiev.
* Nov 29: At the EU summit in the Lithuanian capital
Vilnius, Yanukovich fails to sign the association agreement.
* Nov 30: Late at night, riot police enter in force to break
up the Kiev protest. Yanukovich says he is "deeply outraged" by
violence on both sides.
The use of force against the crowd becomes a tipping point
for many Ukrainians. The protest, which started as a pro-Europe
rally, begins to develop into an all-out protest against
Yanukovich and his government.
* Dec 1: Some 350,000 people protest in Kiev during a rally
marred by clashes with police. The crowds reclaim Independence
Square and turn it into a protest tent city. Opposition leaders
call on Yanukovich to resign.
* Dec 2: Ukraine's central bank intervenes to prop up the
hryvnia national currency for the first time since the start of
protests. Protesters block government buildings.
* Dec 3: Yanukovich goes to China, signs deals which he says
will be bring $8 billion of investment. At home, his cabinet
survives a no-confidence vote in parliament. U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry tells Ukrainian leaders to listen
to the people.
* Dec 4: Central bank intervenes for the second time. Senior
EU officials and ministers start visiting the protest square.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov tells protesters they will be
punished if they break law. Moscow criticises demonstrators and
tells the West not to meddle in Ukraine.
* Dec 6: Yanukovich holds previously unannounced talks in
Sochi with Putin on "strategic partnership".
* Dec 8: Some 800,000 people rally in Kiev. A statue of the
Soviet revolutionary Vladimir Lenin is toppled.
* Dec 11: Riot police enter the protest camp early in the
morning, clash with demonstrators but later withdraw.
The White House condemns the violence and U.S. lawmakers
warn of possible sanctions. Assistant Secretary of State
Victoria Nuland becomes the most senior U.S. official to visit
the square.
* Dec 13: Yanukovich's first face-to-face talks with
opposition bring no breakthrough in crisis.
* Dec 14: Tens of thousands of Ukrainians protest as
Yanukovich party loyalists stages rival rally.
* Dec 15: EU says suspends talks with Ukraine on the pact.
Some 200,000 people rally in Kiev.
* Dec 17: Yanukovich and Putin hold talks in Moscow, their
second meeting since the protests began.
Opposition calls for another mass rally in the evening in Kiev.
Putin throws Ukraine an economic lifeline, agreeing to buy
$15 billion of Ukrainian debt and to reduce the price of
Russian gas supplies to Ukraine by about a third.
