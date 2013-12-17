(Corrects day in third paragraph to Tuesday)
* Russia to buy Ukraine bonds, cut gas price
* Kiev needs to fund $17 bln foreign funding gap next year
* Anti-government protest planned in capital
* Merkel warns against "bidding competition" for Kiev
By Darya Korsunskaya and Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Dec 18 Ukraine's President Viktor
Yanukovich has secured a $15 billion bailout from Russia,
offering respite for an economy heading ever closer to default
but also drawing accusations he has sold his country out to its
former Soviet master.
By grasping the lifeline thrown by Russian leader Vladimir
Putin, Yanukovich reignited demands for his resignation by
opponents at home already enraged by his decision to walk away
from a trade and political deal with the European Union.
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Kiev after
Yanukovich accepted Putin's offer on Tuesday to buy Ukrainian
bonds and cut the price of Russian gas exports, a deal which
keeps Kiev firmly in Moscow's orbit.
"We want to go towards Europe, not Russia, that's our
choice," said Yulia, a student protester, after news of the
agreement struck when the two presidents met in the Kremlin.
Opposition leaders have called for mass rallies over the
holiday season on a central square occupied for weeks by
protesters, who have pitched tents behind tall barricades.
"He has given up Ukraine's national interests, given up
independence," Vitaly Klitschko, an opposition leader and
heavyweight boxing champion, told the crowd on Tuesday.
Ukraine urgently needs money to cover an external funding
gap of $17 billion next year - almost the level of the central
bank's depleted currency reserves - and avoid defaulting on its
debts.
Underlining the depth of the problem, Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said Moscow would buy $3 billion worth
of Ukrainian Eurobonds as early as the end of this week, marking
the first installment in debt purchases that will total $15
billion.
However, the United States warned Kiev the deal would not
satisfy the protesters and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
ties with Russia should not prevent Kiev from looking West.
"At the moment it seems to be an either-or proposition. ...
We need to put an end to this," Merkel told ARD TV. "A bidding
competition won't solve the problem."
Ukraine is caught between Western powers, keen to coax the
country into an embrace on the EU's borders, and Moscow which
has historically held sway over Kiev.
Putin seems determined to stop Ukraine, by far the most
populous former Soviet republic after Russia, from building a
new and close relationship with the EU.
Sitting side-by-side in a gilded Kremlin hall, Putin and
Yanukovich rubbed shoulders and laughed while documents were
signed on reducing trade barriers for Ukraine.
Moscow also offered relief on Kiev's gas bill. Russia's
Gazprom has slashed the price Ukraine will pay for
supplies to $268.5 per 1,000 cubic metres from about $400.
In an apparent dig at demands made by the EU under the deal
it had offered Kiev, Putin said Russia's assistance was "not
tied to any conditions" - including Ukraine's accession to a
Russian-led customs union of former Soviet republics.
"Ukraine is our strategic partner and ally in every sense of
the word," Putin said.
INVESTORS ENCOURAGED BUT SEE RISKS
The deal boosted the price of Ukraine's dollar debt.
Investors said it would stave off the immediate threat of
default or a currency crisis but would put a heavy burden on
Russia, whose own economy is stuttering.
"This is a rescue. Without that money, Ukraine would have
defaulted sometime before the middle of next year," said Chris
Weafer, senior partner with consultancy Macro-Advisory.
Yanukovich has been seeking the best possible deal for his
country of 46 million but has been criticised in the West after
police used force against the protests in the heart of Kiev.
Moscow, accused by European officials of bullying Kiev into
dropping the EU deal last month with the threat of economic
retaliation, now has great financial leverage over Ukraine,
If it withdraws its money and alters the gas price, it could
pull the plug on its neighbour. Putin appeared to stress this by
saying the agreements on the gas price was temporary.
Putin wants to bring Ukraine's large, mineral-rich market
into a Eurasian Union he plans to build with Kazakhstan, Belarus
and other ex-Soviet republics to match the economic might of the
United States and China.
For those Ukrainians who regard Moscow as their oppressor,
close relations the EU offer a way to rid their country of
corruption, civilise its political elite and move toward
democracy and prosperity.
"Yanukovich made a massive mistake. He'd better not come
back here, he'd better stay in Moscow," said Deni Deyak, a
businessman at the pro-Europe protest in Kiev.
