BRIEF-PBT Group appoints Pierre de Wet as chief executive
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors
LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Ukraine has begun marketing a US$1bn five-year US-backed bond, according to a lead manager on the deal.
Price guidance has been set at 35bp over Treasuries.
Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are running the deal. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Julian Baker)
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.